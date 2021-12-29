Heyworth rides the rough off Decatur St. Teresa 36-26

Heyworth tipped and eventually toppled Decatur St. Teresa 36-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.
In recent action on December 20, Heyworth faced off against Cerro Gordo and Decatur St Teresa took on Bloomington Central Catholic on December 18 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.
