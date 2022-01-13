Heyworth sets a fast pace to trip Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41-24

Heyworth dominated from start to finish in a resounding 41-24 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 13.
Heyworth made the first move by forging a 31-16 margin over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the first quarter.
Heyworth's leverage showed as it carried a 34-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 6, Heyworth faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Gilman Iroquois West on January 8 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For more, click here.
