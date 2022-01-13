Heyworth sets a fast pace to trip Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41-24

Heyworth dominated from start to finish in a resounding 41-24 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 13.

Heyworth made the first move by forging a 31-16 margin over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the first quarter.

Heyworth's leverage showed as it carried a 34-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

