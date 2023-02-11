It was a tough night for Argenta-Oreana which was overmatched by Heyworth in this 44-15 verdict.

In recent action on February 2, Heyworth faced off against Lexington . For results, click here. Argenta-Oreana took on Arcola on January 30 at Arcola High School. For more, click here.

