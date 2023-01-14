 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heyworth survives for narrow win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47-38

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Heyworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-38 over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played in a 41-24 game on January 13, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 5, Heyworth faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

