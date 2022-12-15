 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heyworth survives for narrow win over LeRoy 37-35

  • 0

Heyworth derailed LeRoy's hopes after a 37-35 verdict in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, LeRoy and Heyworth faced off on February 14, 2022 at Heyworth High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 10, Heyworth faced off against Clinton and LeRoy took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on December 8 at LeRoy High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News