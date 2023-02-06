A sigh of relief filled the air in Hillsboro's locker room after a trying 64-55 test with Pana in Illinois girls basketball action on February 6.

Pana authored a promising start, taking a 15-10 advantage over Hillsboro at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Panthers controlled the pace, taking a 31-24 lead into halftime.

Hillsboro broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 43-41 lead over Pana.

The Hilltoppers held on with a 21-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pana and Hillsboro squared off with January 13, 2022 at Hillsboro High School last season.

