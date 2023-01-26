Hillsboro rains down on Gillespie 71-39

Hillsboro's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Gillespie during a 71-39 blowout in Illinois girls basketball on January 26.
The last time Hillsboro and Gillespie played in a 55-27 game on January 4, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Hillsboro faced off against Taylorville and Gillespie took on Staunton on January 20 at Gillespie High School. For a full recap, click here.
