Hillsboro turned in a thorough domination of Virden North Mac 83-58 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 26, Virden North Mac faced off against Vandalia . For more, click here. Hillsboro took on Gillespie on January 26 at Hillsboro High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.