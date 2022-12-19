Hillsboro takes down Auburn 56-22

Auburn got no credit and no consideration from Hillsboro, which slammed the door 56-22 in Illinois girls basketball on December 19.
Last season, Hillsboro and Auburn squared off with February 15, 2022 at Hillsboro High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 8, Auburn squared off with Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
