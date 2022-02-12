Hoopeston Area overpowers Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in thorough beating 52-21

Hoopeston Area dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 52-21 victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 12.
The Cornjerkers opened with a 52-21 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.
