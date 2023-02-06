Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Hoopeston broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 61-32 explosion on Georgetown-Ridge Farm in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 30, Hoopeston faced off against Armstrong . For results, click here. Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Danville First Baptist Christian on January 30 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For more, click here.

