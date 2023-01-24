Jacksonville gallops past Decatur Eisenhower 58-40

Jacksonville pushed past Decatur Eisenhower for a 58-40 win at Decatur Eisenhower High on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Jacksonville and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 49-30 game on December 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 14 at Jacksonville High School. For results, click here.
