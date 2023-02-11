The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Jacksonville didn't mind, dispatching Springfield Lanphier 37-28 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Springfield Lanphier and Jacksonville played in a 53-37 game on December 18, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Jacksonville faced off against Chatham Glenwood . For a full recap, click here. Springfield Lanphier took on Chatham Glenwood on February 3 at Springfield Lanphier High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.