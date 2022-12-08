 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville takes a toll on Granite City 49-39

Jacksonville charged Granite City and collected a 49-39 victory on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Granite City and Jacksonville squared off with December 9, 2021 at Jacksonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

