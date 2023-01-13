 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jetstream: Lincoln's early advantage leaves Mattoon in its wake 77-25

  • 0

A swift early pace pushed Lincoln past Mattoon Friday 77-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 13.

Last season, Lincoln and Mattoon squared off with January 14, 2022 at Lincoln High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 7, Lincoln squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News