Just a bit better; Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op slips past Virden North Mac 49-40

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op topped Virden North Mac 49-40 in a tough tilt during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 31, Virden North Mac faced off against Litchfield and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op took on Springfield Lutheran on January 24 at Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.