Just a bit better: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin slips past Normal University 33-28

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Normal University 33-28 on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Normal University showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as the first quarter ended.

The Pioneers took a 15-14 lead over the Cyclones heading to the halftime locker room.

Normal University had a 21-20 edge on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Cyclones pulled off a stirring 13-7 fourth quarter to trip the Pioneers.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University squared off with January 11, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 16, Normal University faced off against Rochester and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur Eisenhower on December 16 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.

