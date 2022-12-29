Just a bit better: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin slips past Normal University 33-28

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Normal University 33-28 on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Normal University showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as the first quarter ended.

The Pioneers took a 15-14 lead over the Cyclones heading to the halftime locker room.

Normal University had a 21-20 edge on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Cyclones pulled off a stirring 13-7 fourth quarter to trip the Pioneers.

