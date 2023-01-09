Just a bit better: Virden North Mac slips past Raymond Lincolnwood 52-48

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Virden North Mac nabbed it to nudge past Raymond Lincolnwood 52-48 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 9.
Last season, Virden North Mac and Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with February 10, 2022 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on December 27, Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with Gillespie in a basketball game. For results, click here.
