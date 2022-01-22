 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kansas Tri-County Coop collects victory over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 48-33

  • 0

Kansas Tri-County Coop handed Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond a tough 48-33 loss on January 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on January 13 , Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared up on Villa Grove in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News