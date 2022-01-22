Kansas Tri-County Coop collects victory over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 48-33

Kansas Tri-County Coop handed Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond a tough 48-33 loss on January 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
