Kansas Tri-County Coop darts by Farmer City Blue Ridge in easy victory 63-8

Kansas Tri-County Coop controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 63-8 victory over Farmer City Blue Ridge in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 31, Kansas Tri-County Coop faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Bethany Okaw Valley on January 31 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
