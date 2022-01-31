Kansas Tri-County Coop's convoy passes Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 49-31

Kansas Tri-County Coop handed Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond a tough 49-31 loss at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High on January 31 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
