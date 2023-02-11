Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Raymond Lincolnwood 56-27 on February 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 30, Kincaid South Fork faced off against Gillespie . Click here for a recap. Raymond Lincolnwood took on Madison on February 6 at Madison High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.