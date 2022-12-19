Kincaid South Fork secures a win over Mason City Illini Central 58-39

Kincaid South Fork knocked off Mason City Illini Central 58-39 at Kincaid South Fork High on December 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Kincaid South Fork and Mason City Illini Central faced off on January 24, 2022 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 14, Kincaid South Fork faced off against Staunton and Mason City Illini Central took on Astoria South Fulton Coop on December 12 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.