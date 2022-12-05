LeRoy delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Fisher 45-36

LeRoy showed its poise to outlast a game Fisher squad for a 45-36 victory on December 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, LeRoy and Fisher squared off with January 22, 2022 at LeRoy High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
