 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LeRoy takes a toll on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 49-30

  • 0

LeRoy grabbed a 49-30 victory at the expense of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, LeRoy and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with January 19, 2022 at LeRoy High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 3, LeRoy faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland on December 1 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News