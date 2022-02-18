 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln drums Champaign Centennial in sound fashion 56-27

  • 0

Lincoln's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Champaign Centennial 56-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Lincoln opened with a 49-20 advantage over Champaign Centennial through the first quarter.

The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 7-7.

Recently on February 10 , Lincoln squared up on Mahomet-Seymour in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News