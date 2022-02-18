Lincoln drums Champaign Centennial in sound fashion 56-27

Lincoln's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Champaign Centennial 56-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Lincoln opened with a 49-20 advantage over Champaign Centennial through the first quarter.
The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 7-7.
