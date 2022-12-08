Lincoln ends the party for Taylorville 72-53

Lincoln pushed past Taylorville for a 72-53 win at Taylorville High on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 15-15 tie through the first quarter.

The Railsplitters opened a slim 35-27 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Lincoln darted to a 50-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Railsplitters got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-16 edge.

