Lincoln ends the party for Taylorville 72-53

Lincoln pushed past Taylorville for a 72-53 win at Taylorville High on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 15-15 tie through the first quarter.
The Railsplitters opened a slim 35-27 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.
Lincoln darted to a 50-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Railsplitters got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-16 edge.
Last season, Lincoln and Taylorville squared off with December 9, 2021 at Lincoln High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.