Lincoln flies high over Taylorville 57-31

Lincoln rolled past Taylorville for a comfortable 57-31 victory on December 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Lincoln made the first move by forging a 9-8 margin over Taylorville after the first quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense moved to a 23-13 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.

Lincoln's power showed as it carried a 43-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

