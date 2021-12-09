Lincoln flies high over Taylorville 57-31

Lincoln rolled past Taylorville for a comfortable 57-31 victory on December 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 3, Lincoln faced off against Mattoon and Taylorville took on Effingham on November 30 at Taylorville High School.
Lincoln made the first move by forging a 9-8 margin over Taylorville after the first quarter.
The Railsplitters' offense moved to a 23-13 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.
Lincoln's power showed as it carried a 43-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
