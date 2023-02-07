Lincoln controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-47 win against Taylorville at Lincoln High on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Lincoln and Taylorville played in a 57-31 game on December 9, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Lincoln faced off against Mt Zion . For more, click here. Taylorville took on Mattoon on January 31 at Taylorville High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.