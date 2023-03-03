Lincoln swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Deerfield 76-56 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on March 3.

Recently on Feb. 21, Lincoln squared off with Mt Zion in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.