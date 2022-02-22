Lincoln sprints past Decatur MacArthur 72-57

Playing with a winning hand, Lincoln trumped Decatur MacArthur 72-57 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Lincoln moved in front of Decatur MacArthur 22-21 to begin the second quarter.
The Railsplitters' shooting thundered to a 43-27 lead over the Generals at the intermission.
Lincoln's position showed as it carried a 55-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 14, Lincoln faced off against Danville and Decatur MacArthur took on Chatham Glenwood on February 15 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
