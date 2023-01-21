 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln survives taut tilt with Peoria 48-41

Lincoln surfed the tension to ride to a 48-41 win over Peoria in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Peoria and Lincoln played in a 52-44 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 16, Lincoln faced off against Wheaton North and Peoria took on Champaign Central on January 7 at Peoria High School. Click here for a recap.

