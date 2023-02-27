Lincoln showed top form to dominate Highland during a 61-39 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on Feb. 27.
In recent action on Feb. 21, Lincoln faced off against Mt Zion. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.