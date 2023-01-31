 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Litchfield controls the action and Raymond Lincolnwood 50-24

Litchfield ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Raymond Lincolnwood 50-24 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 31.

Litchfield drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Raymond Lincolnwood after the first quarter.

The Purple Panthers registered a 27-16 advantage at intermission over the Lancers.

Litchfield darted to a 37-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Purple Panthers outscored the Lancers 13-1 in the final quarter.

In recent action on January 26, Litchfield faced off against Pana. Raymond Lincolnwood took on Granite City on January 4 at Granite City High School.

