Litchfield outclasses Virden North Mac 46-30

Litchfield notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Virden North Mac 46-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.
Last season, Litchfield and Virden North Mac faced off on January 31, 2022 at Litchfield. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Virden North Mac faced off against Carlinville and Litchfield took on Gillespie on January 5 at Litchfield. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.