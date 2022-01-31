Litchfield outlasts Virden North Mac 47-30

Litchfield tipped and eventually toppled Virden North Mac 47-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 31.
The first quarter gave Litchfield a 10-9 lead over Virden North Mac.
Litchfield's shooting moved to a 24-15 lead over Virden North Mac at halftime.
