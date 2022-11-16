MacArthur girls basketball will lean on Christina Rice as it goes for 4th straight regional title

DECATUR — There is a lot of weight on MacArthur girls basketball forward Christina Rice's shoulders this season, but she is prepared for it.

The Generals senior is the only returning starter from last season's 22-12 team that advanced to the Class 3A sectional semifinals, but Rice has put in the work this summer and fall to be ready for this year's challenge with a new group.

"It was hard but it was what I was expecting. We are coming in and I've got a lot to do. It was what I needed to do to come back and be in shape for what was coming," Rice said. "It was a lot of running. I would come here (to MacArthur's gym) for our summer workouts and then back to the DISC with my dad. I was running miles and laps up and down. I was working on ball handling and making sure my shot is good."

Rice averaged 16.5 points and 7.6 rebounds last season to become the Herald & Review's Macon County Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The extended cardio workouts have Rice feeling better than she did entering last season.

"I feel way more prepared this season than I was last season. I'm a lot more excited, too. I feel like I'm having jitters because I am ready to go," Rice said.

MacArthur head coach Sean Flaherty, the H&R's Macon County Girls Basketball Coach of the Year the past two seasons, has seen Rice's work ethic rub off on her teammates in the preseason workouts.

"We have so much athletic ability and potential and I'm excited about what we have coming forward," Flaherty said. "We are going to rely on Christina. We know things are going to go wrong sometimes in a season, and Christina has been there and done that. She's been through the wars of the regional finals and (facing teams like) Sacred Heart-Griffin. We are going to rely on her presence out there to keep girls calm and not to get too high or too low."

Joining Rice in the starting five are players who saw limited varsity action last season and some getting their first varsity minutes.

Senior guard Zahria Gibbs is the team's best defender and has the most experience among the new starters.

Flaherty had plans that sophomore forward Inareia Flagg would start for the Generals last season, but a knee injury forced her out.

"She sort of had a redshirt season last year," Flaherty said. "Inareia is a natural scorer and natural athlete. Teams don't know about her yet."

Senior Mekiayah Flinn will be a power forward with a strong presence at the basket while freshman Lexi Meyer will take over point/shooting guard duties.

"Sometimes, they are unselfish to the point of getting mad at them to look to score because they are looking for that extra pass," Flaherty said. "They want to be good teammates and that's easier to coach than a black hole with the ball. It's been an enjoyable two weeks of practice."

MacArthur starts its season at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Urbana, then faces O'Fallon on the road at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Generals will then match up with tough Chicago teams in the Rock Island Turkey Tournament.

Flaherty said he sees the buildup to Central State 8 play that begins Nov. 29 against Chatham Glenwood as the preseason to work out the kinks.

"I don't know if we are going to be a 22-win team or maybe 26. This group has that potential to be pretty dangerous at the end of the season. Our goal for all of my teams is to always be dangerous after Christmas," Flaherty said. "By the end, I can see four girls averaging 10 to 12 points per game. That's pretty nice. Every night there would be a different type of scorer."

As Rice moves through the recruiting process, she is collecting college offers, including Millikin, Parkland, Lincoln Land and Illinois-Springfield. To make that best case for colleges, Rice wants the team to capture its fourth consecutive regional title and take that next step.

"I'm looking around (at colleges) trying to find the best fit. Wherever I go, I want to be able to make a big impact there. The same that I did here (at MacArthur)," Rice said. "I want to go even farther than a regional. A regional has become something common for us and I want to go bigger. If you can't be confident in yourself, who else is going to be confident in you?

"I want to make it up on the 1,000 point club and push the team farther than I feel like we can go. Last year, I don't think that we pushed ourselves enough and we fell short of where I wanted us to be."