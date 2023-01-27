MacArthur's Christina Rice picks up where she left off

DECATUR — When MacArthur's Christina Rice scored the 1,000th point of her career last Friday, she knew the celebration would be short-lived.

There was more work to be done.

The senior ended up scoring 28 points in a 64-59 Central State 8 win over Springfield Southeast to give her 1,027, but it was her first basket 40 seconds into the game that put her among the program's elite players.

And it was reminiscent of hundreds of points the 5-foot-8 forward scored battling bigger players inside last season in her first full year on varsity.

"Going into the game, I knew everybody was looking at me and they were looking at me to score that one point," Rice said. "So I just wanted to play my game and be aggressive and I went in and my teammate had an open shot so I hit her and I got the board and just watched it drop."

Then something happened that surprised the MacArthur senior. The game was stopped to celebrate Rice's milestone achievement — one that only five other girls basketball players in MacArthur history have achieved.

"I was going back to get on defense and then all of a sudden I see my teammates start jumping and screaming and everybody was celebrating," said Rice, who thought they would take the ball out of play on the next dead ball call. "I was like, 'Oh, we're doing this now?'"

MacArthur girls basketball coach Sean Flaherty says that what makes the feat even more remarkable is that she accomplished it in just two seasons.

"I was thrilled to death because what makes it unique is we've had a pretty good program run going here the past five, six years and she really wasn't truly 100% a varsity player until last season," he said. "So she's done all this in two seasons. So it's quite remarkable."

Even her father, Chris Rice, had a twinge of excitement when he saw his daughter reach a goal she set at the beginning of her junior year.

"I felt a little emotional," Chris said. "I know the journey and how far she had come."

That's because Chris was with her every step of the way, helping her with the aspects of the game he knew from his playing days as a Stephen Decatur standout back in the late 1990s.

Christina gives her father the credit for the inside game and scoring prowess that led her to being named the Herald & Review Macon County Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2022 after she average 16.5 points a game and 7.6 rebounds.

And she gives him the credit for pushing her and making her hit the gym or weight room sometimes even four times a day.

She said that after her sophomore year — when she played junior varsity and had limited varsity minutes — she told her father she wanted to play college basketball. Her dad cautioned her that she would have to master the high school game before her dream would be realized.

That's when the real wheels were set into motion.

"When the time came after my sophomore year going into my junior year, it was us in the gym all day, every day. It was me and him and it was hard," she said. "But my dad being the player that he was, he knew what it took and what I needed to do and so a lot of that came from him. It’s where my work ethic comes from."

Rice is especially grateful for her father teaching her the ins and outs of positioning and rebounding. That, more than anything her junior year, helped her reach double digits game in and game out.

"Everything my dad does is to make me better, to push me to get to where he knows that I can be because he sees my potential," Christina said. "There are days that I'll get frustrated and say I can't do it and I'm angry and we fight and we bump heads, but at the end of the day, I've seen where it gets me.

"I know that he's doing what is best for me and what he knows is going to help."

Chris said once his daughter asked for help, it was on him to help her and prepare her. He said it's his job to make sure she has the tools to succeed — in basketball and in life.

"Her game is a little like my game, so I see what she needs to do to get to the next level," he said. "I wanted to instill in her that she could succeed at anything. The lesson I wanted to instill in her is that you need to attack life in the same way."

Picking up where she left off

Rice hasn't missed a beat from last year's breakout season where she led the Generals in scoring and helped the team complete a 22-12 season, including MacArthur winning its third consecutive Class 3A regional championship and advancing to the Class 3A sectional finals.

Along the way, Rice had eight double-doubles with another eight games where she fell just short, recording eight or nine rebounds.

The junior earned first-team All-CS8 honors, was selected as an All-State special mention by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association to go along with her being named the Herald & Review Macon County Player of the Year.

Flaherty has seen Rice's transformation from an inside force to a "very effective" wing player.

He says MacArthur is now a team focused on Rice and she's even having a better season with youth around her than last season.

"We've kind of moved her around a little bit. Last year she played on the inside a little bit more than this year," Flaherty said. "She's been playing more out on the wing and last year she got a lot of her points off those offensive rebounds and just on the break.

"This year, she's doing a lot more creating. We're setting up some so she comes off some screens and can hit some mid-range shots. Her mid-range is a lot better than last season. Teams have to come out on her, and with that, she can ball fake and drive to the bucket. She's really good at finishing so her overall game has improved a lot more."

Going into Friday's CS8 matchup at Rochester (21-6 overall, 14-0 in conference), Rice leads MacArthur (11-14, 7-6) with 19.6 points a game and 8.3 rebounds. She's also tops on the team with a 48 percent field goal percentage.

Both Rice and Flaherty believe the Generals, despite their sub-.500 record and five games left in the regular season, can still finish strong.

"I think we can maybe sneak into a regional title game," Flaherty said. So that's kind of our goal. With Christina out there, anything is possible."