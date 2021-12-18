 Skip to main content
Macon Meridian finds small margin for win in tilt with Maroa-Forsyth 45-44

Mighty close, mighty fine, Macon Meridian wore a victory shine after clipping Maroa-Forsyth 45-44 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 18.

The Trojans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hawks 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans took a 23-18 lead over the Hawks heading to the intermission locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Macon Meridian and Maroa-Forsyth locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as Macon Meridian added to its advantage with a 11-10 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on December 13, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Mt Zion and Macon Meridian took on Sullivan on December 13 at Sullivan High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

