Macon Meridian finds small margin for win in tilt with Maroa-Forsyth 45-44

Mighty close, mighty fine, Macon Meridian wore a victory shine after clipping Maroa-Forsyth 45-44 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 18.

The Trojans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hawks 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans took a 23-18 lead over the Hawks heading to the intermission locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Macon Meridian and Maroa-Forsyth locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as Macon Meridian added to its advantage with a 11-10 margin in the closing period.

