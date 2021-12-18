Macon Meridian finds small margin for win in tilt with Maroa-Forsyth 45-44

Mighty close, mighty fine, Macon Meridian wore a victory shine after clipping Maroa-Forsyth 45-44 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 18.
The Trojans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hawks 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The Trojans took a 23-18 lead over the Hawks heading to the intermission locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Macon Meridian and Maroa-Forsyth locked in a 34-34 stalemate.
There was no room for doubt as Macon Meridian added to its advantage with a 11-10 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on December 13, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Mt Zion and Macon Meridian took on Sullivan on December 13 at Sullivan High School. For more, click here.
