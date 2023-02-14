Mahomet-Seymour's river of points eventually washed away Danville in a 55-23 cavalcade on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on February 9, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Lincoln . For results, click here. Danville took on Normal on February 9 at Danville High School. For a full recap, click here.

