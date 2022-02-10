Mahomet-Seymour gallops past Lincoln 63-52

No quarter was granted as Mahomet-Seymour blunted Lincoln's plans 63-52 in Illinois girls basketball on February 10.
Mahomet-Seymour opened with a 19-7 advantage over Lincoln through the first quarter.
Recently on January 29 , Mahomet-Seymour squared up on Effingham in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.