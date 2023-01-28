Mahomet-Seymour grinds out close victory over Effingham 50-43

Mahomet-Seymour topped Effingham 50-43 in a tough tilt on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Effingham faced off on January 29, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For more, click here.
