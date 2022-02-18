Mahomet-Seymour hustles by Bloomington in victory 53-37

Mahomet-Seymour handed Bloomington a tough 53-37 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 18.
The Bulldogs darted in front of the Purple Raiders 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs opened a monstrous 35-13 gap over the Purple Raiders at the intermission.
Mahomet-Seymour took control in the third quarter with a 49-25 advantage over Bloomington.
