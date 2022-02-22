Mahomet-Seymour pockets narrow victory over Rochester 34-33

Mahomet-Seymour posted a tight 34-33 win over Rochester on February 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 10, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Lincoln and Rochester took on Mt Zion on February 15 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
Mahomet-Seymour made the first move by forging an 8-7 margin over Rochester after the first quarter.
Mahomet-Seymour's shooting darted to a 16-12 lead over Rochester at the half.
Rochester took the lead 28-23 to start the fourth quarter.
