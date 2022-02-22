 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mahomet-Seymour pockets narrow victory over Rochester 34-33

  • 0

Mahomet-Seymour posted a tight 34-33 win over Rochester on February 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 10, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Lincoln and Rochester took on Mt Zion on February 15 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.

Mahomet-Seymour made the first move by forging an 8-7 margin over Rochester after the first quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour's shooting darted to a 16-12 lead over Rochester at the half.

Rochester took the lead 28-23 to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears Top 10 free agent signings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News