Mahomet-Seymour survives taut tilt with Galesburg 39-34

Mahomet-Seymour posted a tight 39-34 win over Galesburg in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

Recently on December 17 , Mahomet-Seymour squared up on Taylorville in a basketball game .

Galesburg took a 19-17 lead over Mahomet-Seymour heading to the half locker room.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Mahomet-Seymour, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-15 final quarter, too.

