Mahomet-Seymour survives taut tilt with Galesburg 39-34

Mahomet-Seymour posted a tight 39-34 win over Galesburg in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

Galesburg took a 19-17 lead over Mahomet-Seymour heading to the half locker room.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Mahomet-Seymour, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-15 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.