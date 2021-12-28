Mahomet-Seymour survives taut tilt with Galesburg 39-34

Mahomet-Seymour posted a tight 39-34 win over Galesburg in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.
Recently on December 17 , Mahomet-Seymour squared up on Taylorville in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Galesburg took a 19-17 lead over Mahomet-Seymour heading to the half locker room.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Mahomet-Seymour, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-15 final quarter, too.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.