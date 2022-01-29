 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour takes a toll on Effingham 48-37

Mahomet-Seymour collected a 48-37 victory over Effingham in Illinois girls basketball action on January 29.

The Bulldogs' shooting darted to a 28-22 lead over the Flaming Hearts at the half.

