Mighty close, mighty fine, Maroa-Forsyth wore a victory shine after clipping Clinton 53-46 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Clinton and Maroa-Forsyth faced off on January 19, 2022 at Maroa-Forsyth High School.

In recent action on February 2, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Pleasant Plains. Clinton took on Decatur Lutheran on February 4 at Clinton High School.

