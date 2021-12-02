 Skip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth denies Champaign St. Thomas More's challenge 37-25

Maroa-Forsyth dumped Champaign St. Thomas More 37-25 on December 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The Trojans opened with a 7-6 advantage over the Sabers through the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense moved to a 16-6 lead over the Sabers at halftime.

The Trojans' leverage showed as they carried a 26-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

