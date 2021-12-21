Maroa-Forsyth overcomes LeRoy in competitive affair 39-33

Mighty close, mighty fine, Maroa-Forsyth wore a victory shine after clipping LeRoy 39-33 on December 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Maroa-Forsyth moved in front of LeRoy 8-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans opened a thin 23-9 gap over the Panthers at the half.

The Trojans took control in the third quarter with a 29-21 advantage over the Panthers.

The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

