Maroa-Forsyth spins away to top Decatur Lutheran 40-24

Decatur Lutheran's quick advantage forced Maroa-Forsyth to dig down, but it did to earn a 40-24 win Saturday at Maroa-Forsyth High on December 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Decatur Lutheran showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-3 advantage over Maroa-Forsyth as the first quarter ended.
The Trojans' shooting darted to a 23-15 lead over the Lions at halftime.
The Trojans' edge showed as they carried a 33-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
