 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maroa-Forsyth spins away to top Decatur Lutheran 40-24

  • 0

Decatur Lutheran's quick advantage forced Maroa-Forsyth to dig down, but it did to earn a 40-24 win Saturday at Maroa-Forsyth High on December 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Decatur Lutheran showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-3 advantage over Maroa-Forsyth as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans' shooting darted to a 23-15 lead over the Lions at halftime.

The Trojans' edge showed as they carried a 33-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 13, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Mt Zion and Decatur Lutheran took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on December 11 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuscola sews up Arcola 49-40

Tuscola upended Arcola for a narrow 49-40 victory at Arcola High on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Shuffling of the Bears coordinators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News