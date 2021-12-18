Maroa-Forsyth spins away to top Decatur Lutheran 40-24

Decatur Lutheran's quick advantage forced Maroa-Forsyth to dig down, but it did to earn a 40-24 win Saturday at Maroa-Forsyth High on December 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Decatur Lutheran showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-3 advantage over Maroa-Forsyth as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans' shooting darted to a 23-15 lead over the Lions at halftime.

The Trojans' edge showed as they carried a 33-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recommended for you…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.